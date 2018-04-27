Courtney Stodden Sheds Blonde Hair for Red Locks in Lingerie Photo Shoot

Courtney Stodden is living life as a redhead! Well at least temporarily for a sexy new photoshoot.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum showed off her ample curves in a tiny white lingerie set while posing roadside and on a train track for a new photo shoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here.

It was a big change for the 23-year-old, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Doug Hutchison, 57.

Stodden and Hutchison made headlines when they married in 2011, when she was 16 and he was 50. The two split initially in 2013, when Stodden was 19, but got back together less than a year later. In 2016, however, they called things quits for good after nearly six years of marriage.

During the last year of their marriage, the model experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child, which Stodden said affected their relationship.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage,” Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement to PEOPLE in July 2016. “Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”

In January, Stodden posted a series of photos and videos, since deleted, to her Instagram, asking for Hutchison to take her back.

“I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love,” she wrote.

“Obviously I’ve been crying again…and I just want to be honest with you guys about some things,” she added. “Me and my husband have been going through a really rough time, separation, and ultimately divorce in a week. And I like, at the last minute, realized that I don’t want it and I want to try and make things work. Ever since we’ve separated and he’s moved away I’m been depressed and he’s I don’t’ deserve him and I need him back in my life. Help me and be with me and I love him.”

In February, Stodden discussed the couple’s split with the publication.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated…it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden said. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him…it’s extremely sensitive.”

“I don’t really like having regrets. I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done,” Stodden continued. “Yeah, I feel like [my marriage] affected me in ways. And they’re playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old…ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences.”

Stodden is now dating 37-year-old Chris Sheng, whom she was spotting looking at rings with this weekend, reports The Daily Mail.

Photo credit: Instagram/Courtney Stodden