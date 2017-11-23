Courtney Stodden Worries Fans After Posting Concerning Social Media Snap

Former reality show contestant Courtney Stodden has suffered her share of heartbreak over the years, but it’s her latest social media post that has fans worried about her.

Devastated A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

On Thursday morning, the 23-year-old took to Instagram to share an image of herself crying, red eyes and puffy cheeks, offering no other details except the caption, “Devastated.”

Fans took to the snap to comment on the Celebrity Big Brother star’s post, asking what was wrong but she remained tight-lipped.

Stodden’s previous Instagram post shared just six days ago, was a photo of Bette Davis alongside the quote: “There comes a time in every woman’s life when the only thing that helps is a glass of champagne.” She captioned the image with the hashtag, “quotes to live by.”

While it’s unclear if the two posts are connected and treading what’s happening in her life at the moment, Stodden is known most famously as the “child bride,” when she married then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at just 16 years old.

Prior to their separation in 2013, Stodden became pregnant but suffered a miscarriage. She has been candid about the pain of her loss. She and Hutchison reunited in 2014, but earlier this year separated once again.