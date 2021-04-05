'Counting On': Which Adult Duggar Children Aren't Married?

✖

We're only four months into 2021 and the Duggar family has already celebrated two weddings. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have 19 children between the ages of 33 and 11, and almost all those over the age of 22 are already married. The eldest child without a spouse is Jana Duggar, 31. Jeremiah, 22, Jason, 20, James, 19, and Jackson, 16, are also not married yet. The youngest Duggar child who is married is Justin, 18, who married Claire Spivey in February. The most recent Duggar wedding ceremony was 22-year-old Jedidiah's to Katey Nakatsu on April 3.

Jana, who lives with her parents in Arkansas, has been open about her single status in the past. In September 2020, she told PEOPLE that her parents' dating restrictions have been eased for her as she's gotten older. Her own requirements have changed, too. She once thought she would only date a guy who would agree to stay in Arkansas, but that has changed. "I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did," she said. "So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one."

The Counting On star has been linked to several men in the past, including Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates, but those potential relationships have not worked out. During an October 2019 episode of Counting On, Jana admitted she has felt pressure to find a husband. "Some will pressure in some ways, I’m like, ‘Y’all when the time comes,'" Jana said at the time. "If I was sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later? I’ve really enjoyed the different opportunities that I’ve had [like] travel; even still being able to travel with my family that maybe my married siblings can’t do."

There have been reports that Jim Bob and Michelle are not happy with Jana not being married yet. Back in October 2019, a source described her parents as being "frustrated" because she is still single. “Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things," a source told InTouch Weekly at the time. "But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing."

Jana's single life could be coming to an end though. She has reportedly begun courting family friend Stephen Wissman. A picture of Jana with Wissman during Christmas surfaced but was later deleted. The Without a Crystal Ball podcast has reported that Jeremiah is now courting another Wissman family member, Hannah Wissman. These two alleged courtships have not been publicized by the Duggars, just as Jed's courtship with Nakatsu was not announced. In fact, the Duggars never said anything about Jed and Nakatsu's relationship until after their wedding.