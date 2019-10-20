Is ‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Courting?

Fans are always wondering about Jana Duggar, the last sister left on Counting On who is still single. After years of rumors and speculation, things have begun to heat up this summer, with reports claiming that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are “frustrated” with their daughter. With so many rumors going around, it can be hard to keep track.

Jana Duggar is one of the eldest in her massive family at 29-years-old. Even her twin brother, John-David Duggar, has now settled down, leaving her as the last one left to eschew her family’s strict traditional template for family-rearing.

Still, Duggar has assured fans that she does not plan to stay independent forever. Back in August, she made an Instagram post about how she is still “searching for Mr. Right.” When a fan wrote that they “would love to see you finding your handsome prince,” Duggar responded with a light-hearted joke.

“Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse,” she wrote with a laughing emoji. “Still searching for Mr. Right. In the words of Michael Buble, ‘Just haven’t met [him] yet!’”

Some fans speculated that she might be referring to Lawson Bates, another reality star who runs in the same religious circle as the Duggar family. However, others have long theorized that Duggar is a lesbian, but is too afraid to come out to her family. Earlier this year, she did her best to put that rumor to bed.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Duggar responded to a fan asking if she was dating her friend, Laura DeMasie. DeMasie is often seen with Jana and around the Duggar house in general. However, Duggar said their relationship is completely platonic.

“No,” she wrote, “And I would like to stop that rumor. I have no interest in girls that way whatsoever.”

In the same comment, Duggar admitted that she has tried courting on a few occasions. However, it has not gotten serious.

“I have ‘courted’ or ‘dated’ a few guys but so far nothing has gone into a serious relationship,” she explained. “Just continuing to wait and pray for the right guy to come along.”

Fans still argue that there is something secretive going on in Duggar’s life, despite her denials. Many still hold a candle for her supposed romance with Lawson, although Duggar’s August comment specifies that she “hasn’t met” the love of her life yet. Since then, there has been nothing else conclusive.

Meanwhile, the clock may be ticking, as a source told In Touch Weekly that Duggar’s parents are at their wits’ end.

“Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” the source said. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing.”

Fans will just have to keep waiting along with Duggar and her family for the right guy to come along. Counting On premieres on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.