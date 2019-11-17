‘Counting On’ Stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Just Bought a Home Following Stint Living in Camper

Counting On couple Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are finally putting down their roots and giving up camper living. The couple have been living out of a trailer for more than a year and have been busying renovating and flipping houses. However, their next renovation is for themselves. Duggar spilled the news on Instagram Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin 🧡 Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 16, 2019 at 6:27pm PST

“Sooo…WE BOUGHT A HOUSE and YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for awhile!” she caption the gallery of the family’s new house. “After a year and a half of camper living we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization! This house has 3 beds and 3 baths, and its a very open floor plan! We are just fixing up the basics… flooring, trim, new countertops, & fresh paint!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added, “I think I want to go for the Scandinavian/boho/minimalist style, all brought together!”

Duggar then showed off the layout of the home. Out back, they have their camper parked a their back porch. She then pans in, showing an open floor plan that will house their living room, dining room and kitchen. A hallway is then shown, leading to the home’s three bedroom and three baths.

While it is still a work in progress, they are making fast work of the homestead. Forsyth is shown standing by a series of cabinet doors he just painted white. While some fans might have been concerned about all that paint around the couple’s 1-year-old son Gideon, Duggar got ahead of those fears.

“When Austin paints, Gideon and I go outside, and then we come back in and help with any cleanup or whatever,” Duggar said.

Duggar’s many brothers and sisters have not weighed in on the purchase an renovation (at least not on Instagram). However, her cousin, Anna Duggar, sent some well wishes over.

“So happy for you guys!” Anna wrote. “Can’t wait till it’s done and y’all are all settled in!”

Fans seemed to love the big reveal, as well, passing on the best of luck for the couple.

“Congratulations! May God Continue blessings you guys Always,” one supporter commented.

“The fireplace is beautiful,” another added. “Congrats!!”

A third wrote, “Looks like it’s going to be a very beautiful home.”

A fourth opted to compliment Duggar’s hairstyle, writing, “There are only a select few who can pull off bangs & you are one of them.”

Photo Credit: TLC