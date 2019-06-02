‘Counting On’ Star Lauren Duggar Glows in New Photos of Baby Bump

Lauren Duggar is stunning as she shows off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post.

The Counting On star took to Instagram Friday to share two new glowing photos of herself as she cradled her baby bump. Lauren wore her hair up in a braid, and rocked a red patterned dress.

“So thankful for you [baby emoji and red heart] Psalm 139:13-14 ~ For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “[rainbow baby], [blessed mama], [God is Faithful]”

Fans of the reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband Josiah Duggar, took to the comments sections to send well wishes and prayers her way during her pregnancy.

“You’re seriously the cutest pregnant lady EVER,” One user commented.

“So happy for you both and your rainbow baby, my rainbow baby turns 1 on June 3rd,” Another fan wrote.

“A changing belly was my absolute favorite part of my first rainbow baby’s pregnancy! [heart eyes emoji] Each milestone is so precious. I’m now almost 19 weeks in with our second rainbow baby. And as hard as it is to move on with life from a loss, the beauty cannot be taken away. God is so good. This world is so broken, but He is so good,” a third fan commented.

“You look beautiful. I know first hand that a new baby can not replace those we have lost but God sure has a way of making the bond with the next one a little different, a little deeper. I am so joyful for you and Josiah. God bless you both” A fourth fan wrote.

The reality TV couple announced they were expecting their first child together just a few months after revealing they had suffered a miscarriage.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” Lauren and Josiah said in a statement.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” their statement continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

They opened up about the miscarriage in October 2018.

“Since the miscarriage, we’ve been holding up as much as is to be expected,” Lauren said in an episode of the show in March. “It is a hard thing to go through, and it definitely sped up our only four months of being married to I feel like we’ve been married over a year now. There’s not a day that I don’t think about the little one or wake up crying or something, thinking of memories we could have had.”

Lauren joins other Duggar family members Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, who are all currently expecting.