‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Opens up About Her Difficulties Giving Birth

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy are keeping busy after the birth of their 3-month-old daughter, Felicity, and they’re opening up about their struggles in the process.

The happily married couple is undeniably over the moon about their sweet newborn, but her delivery didn’t come without complications.

“I thought an epidural would probably be best because I was so at the end of anything I could do — I had no energy or strength to continue on,” Vuolo told PEOPLE in an exclusive sneak peek at the new season.

Season 9 of Counting On will highlight some pretty big moments in several Duggar’s lives, including the birth of baby Felicity and how the new parents are adjusting.

Until fans can watch new episodes, the Duggar family has continued sharing their precious moments with fans on social media, and Jinger definitely gushes over her family of three — her husband in particular in this post.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 2 years already. Where has the time gone?! It has been the most incredible two years of my life! I am so thankful for you @jeremy_vuolo. You are the most amazing man I have ever known,” she wrote in a sweet post.

“Thank you for always being there for me in the best of days and in the toughest days. Thank you for always pointing me to Christ and being faithful to share Christ with others. Seeing you so gently caring for Felicity melts my heart. [heart emoji] You are the best husband, father & friend a girl could ever ask for!! I love you with all of my heart, baby!.”

Another big moment in the Duggar family that will be documented is when John David Duggar proposed to Abbie Burnett, and all the anticipation that lead up to their “I do’s.” Just when you thought the family was a large number of people, they added to that by inviting 1,000 guest to their ceremony!

Duggar melted hearts with his post when announcing the big news.

“I feel like the most blessed guy on earth [earth emoji] … Lauren said YES!” Duggar said with excitement. “God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with #engaged #weddingplanningbegins.”

Plus, his brother Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren — who recently tied the knot — spent time in Austria on a chaperone-free honeymoon.

Season 9 premiers Feb. 11 on TLC.