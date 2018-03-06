Spurgeon Seewald’s Name Meaning Revealed

Counting On fans still scratching their heads on the meaning behind Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s eldest son’s name finally have an answer.

Ever since Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald announced the name of their son, Counting On fans have been speculating what the meaning behind Spurgeon Elliot really is. According to a YouTube video, the Seewalds’ oldest son’s moniker pays homage to people who have had an important impact on their lives.

“Charles Spurgeon was a preacher that lived back in the 19th-century, and he had a big impact on our lives. His writings and his sermons and books are still around today. They just continued to impact many, many people,” Ben Seewald explained.

He went on to explain the significance behind little Spurgeon’s middle name, too.

“Then Elliot, that was the last name of Jim Elliot and Elizabeth Elliot. Jim Elliot was a missionary to South America, and he actually died on the mission field. Then his wife, Elizabeth Elliot, she actually went back to the tribe after her husband’s death and she continued to take the gospel there and she actually passed away this year.”

The Seewalds welcomed little Spurgeon Elliot on November 5, 2015. In August 2016, they announced that they’d be growing their family by one more, the couple revealing that their newest addition, a baby boy, would be welcomed into the world in February 2017.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as “big brother”!” the couple announced. “We are so thankful that God is adding to our family. 2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!).”