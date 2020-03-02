‘Counting On’ Reportedly Returning for Season 11, Get the Details

Rest easy, Duggar fans! While a Counting On Season 11 premiere date has yet to be announced, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo appear to have confirmed there will be more of the TLC show on the way, sharing photos of a camera crew in their house on social media on Feb. 18 with telling captions.

The youth pastor, 31, shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing him sitting with a camera crew training their lenses on him, captioning the picture, “Interview Day.” Jinger, 26, also shared a picture on her social media, posting a snap of 1-year-old daughter Felicity sitting in a producer’s lap.

“‘Uncle’ Scott Enlow has been on our film crew since day one. When they first started filming I was only 10 years old,” she wrote, as per Ok! Magazine. “He used to be our cameraman, now he’s our producer! Thankful for a film crew who is more like family!”

Season 10 was a big one for the Counting On family, following closely the Duggar baby boom that brought new little ones into the lives of John David and Abbie Duggar, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar and Amy Duggar and Dillon King. Most of Jinger and Jeremy’s time on the series had to do with their big move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, California, where Jeremy is continuing his pastoral studies and Jinger is getting to live out her big city dreams.

“I’m really excited at the decision to move to L.A.,” Jinger said last season of the big move. “I’ve always thought it would be neat to move to a big city, I love the hustle and bustle.”

There were also some sad moments, including Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth revealing they had experienced a miscarriage in July, a little girl they named Annabell Elise.

“It was a baby girl,” they wrote on their joint social media at the time. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23).”

“We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again,” they continued. “Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

We hope there’s better news in store for the Duggars in Season 11.

Photo credit: TLC