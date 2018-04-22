Michelle Duggar Accused of Abuse by Fans After Video Goes Viral

Counting On fans are accusing Michelle Duggar of abuse after a video that was taken without her knowledge went viral.

The Duggar family matriarch could be seen scolding 10-year-old Jennifer Duggar, and quickly changing her behavior when she realized son-in-law Derick Dillard was broadcasting live on Instagram.

“Yikes there are a lot of red flags in that very short clip. Jenni’s body language, Michelle’s sociopathic switch to sweetness, and the finger wagging, which is clearly being used as a threat,” one redditor wrote. The Reddit user also shared a short clip of the video.

“I understand that all parents scold their kids, but Michelle is giving off serious abusive vibes,” the redditor commented. While another one admitted to growing up in an abusive household and being reminded of his own mother by Michelle’s actions.

“She basically did exactly what Michelle did in this video. I like to think that I can recognize covert abuse better than most people can.”

First reported by In Touch, the Reddit user also commented on the 10-year-old’s demeanor in the video, making note of her body language.

“Jenni’s body language is also very telling,” the redditor added. “While Michelle is berating her, you can see Jenni turning her body away from Michelle, and she looks extremely tense. That’s exactly how I behaved whenever I felt attacked by my parents. It’s a defensive pose.”

“I might be reading too much into this but I see a lot of myself in Jenni and I’m 100 percent convinced that Michelle is verbally and emotionally abusive behind closed doors.”

The abuse claims come days after fans criticized Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for “shunning” daughter Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

After posting a snap to the Duggar family Instagram account of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar taking a trip to Texas, the very same state that Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo live in, many fans wondered why they did not make the five-hour trek to see the soon-to-be mother and her husband.

Some fans speculate that there may be some tension between daughter and parents after their “rebel” daughter continues to ignore her family’s ban on pants and other conservative clothing by rocking everything from heels and miniskirts to jeans and tennis shoes.

Jinger and Jeremy announced in January that they were expecting their first child after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

In April, the couple learned the sex of their baby during an elaborate gender reveal party, which included an elaborate obstacle course which resulted in the announcement of a baby girl.

The baby will be the first Duggar girl of her generation; Jinger’s siblings who have already started their own families have all had baby boys thus far.