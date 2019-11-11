‘Counting On’ Star Lauren Duggar Welcomes First Child With Husband Josiah

Counting On stars Lauren and Josiah Duggar have welcomed their first child, a year after suffering a devastating miscarriage, on Friday, Nov. 8. They named their baby girl Bella Milagro Duggar. She was born at 5:24 p.m.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bella Milagro was born weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.

The TLC personalities, who married in June 2018, learned they were pregnant with their first child just months later but suffered a miscarriage in October 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Nov 11, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t,” Lauren shared on Counting On. “I was thinking I had something with gluten in it.”

“It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby,” she continued through tears. “Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Three months after the two made their private tragedy public, Lauren and Josiah announced they were expecting yet again.

“We are so excited to announce that baby No. 2 is on the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” the couple wrote on Instagram in May. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember … our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

To PEOPLE, they added, “Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” their joint statement continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Photo credit: TLC