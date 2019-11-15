‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Bangs in New Hairstyle

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is looking cute as can be with some new blunt-cut bangs! The Counting On star debuted her new ‘do on Instagram Wednesday to applause from family and fans as she gushed over “mountain man” husband Austin Forsyth in a sweet tribute to their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin 🧡 Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:17pm PST

“Don’t just marry someone you can live with – Marry someone you cannot live without!” she wrote alongside a selfie, in which her dark bangs pair nicely with her burgandy floral dress. “I love you, my mountain Man! #hesmybestfriend #soooblessed #imarriedup #noshavenovember #livinglifetothefullest”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joy-Anna’s siblings immediately weighed in on the change, with Anna Duggar writing, “The bangs look great!Joy, you are so beautiful inside and out!”

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo added, “Love the bangs, Joy joy!” while Jill (Duggar) Dillard echoed, “Cute joy joy!”

Some curious fans wondered if, in addition to the cute new cut, Joy-Anna had darkened her hair color, but she answered in the comments, “No, I’ve actually ever dyed/highlighted my hair! it’s probably the lighting!”

Joy-Anna and Austin are still recovering from the devastating miscarriage of daughter Annabell Elise in July, telling Us Weekly earlier this month they’re waiting on trying for another baby so soon.

“We want to be wise and give my body time to heal,” the 22-year-old reality personality revealed. “But we are excited for the children that God’s going to give us and can’t wait. I don’t know if four is the number. I mean, I would be fine with a few more if that’s what God wants us to have.”

As Joy-Anna tried to care for son Gideon, now 20 months, and mourn her family’s loss, she leaned heavily on family.

“Austin’s family was a huge blessing,” Joy-Anna said. “They would help keep Gideon so we could have some alone time. My parents and my siblings were there for me. They would come and bring us meals and food and just give us encouraging words. My mom would write down scripture for me and post it everywhere. We had a lot of support.

Honoring Annabell, the couple plans to put a headstone on Austin’s family’s property. “We’ll be able to go out there and visit her and where we buried her,” Joy-Anna explained. “That’s going to be something special because a lot of our important things in life have happened there. We got engaged, we started dating and now we have her there. That’s just a really special spot.”

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC