Joy-Anna Duggar Accused of Having Shotgun Wedding After She Revealed Her Pregnancy

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are being accused by Internet users of having a shotgun wedding after posting new photos on social media. The Counting On cast members announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child and they took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload several snaps in which the 19-year-old put her baby bump on display.

“Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!” the couple wrote in the caption of their shared Instagram account.

“Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else’s. All organ systems are in place!” they continued.

In the photos, Duggar can be seen cradling her baby bump. One of the photos is a mirror selfie while the other is a shot with her husband. After the happy couple shared the pictures online, many Instagram users speculated that Duggar was more than 3 months along in her pregnancy.

“This is more than 3 months pregnant,” one person wrote.

“She really does look super big for possibly only maybe 3 month[s]? I’m 4 months in my second pregnancy and I’m not even showing that much. Wasn’t even showing that much with my first,” another commented.

Adding fuel to the fire — the couple tied the knot back in May of this year, but the two were originally planning on getting married in October of 2017 before surprisingly pushing the date forward by six months.

If Duggar was more than 3 months along, this would obviously reveal that she and Forsyth had sex before tying the knot. This would be an obvious violation of the Duggars’ rules, as the family is notoriously strict in dating and courtship guidelines. For example, the Duggar kids aren’t allowed to give full-frontal hugs until they are engaged.

While there were some that accused Duggar and Forsyth of having a shotgun wedding, there were others that defended the couple.

“To all the haters & jealous people: Every [girl’s] pregnancy is different,” one Instagram user wrote.

“If they had relations before marriage it’s no ones business and it means they are NORMAL! Congrats!” another commented.