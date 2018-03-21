Joy-Anna, Jinger and Kendra Duggar Reveal Family’s Best Pregnancy Advice

The Duggar family will welcome three new additions in 2018, and the moms-to-be have no shortage of pregnancy advice from the family’s several established mothers.

Counting On sisters Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar opened up to Us Weekly about the plethora of advice they have received from their massive family about pregnancy and motherhood.

“During my pregnancy I was always open to advice and ways I could prepare myself for the birth and just being a new mom,” said Joy-Anna, 20, who welcomed her son Gideon Martyn in February alongside husband Austin Forsyth.

“Some of the best advice I received is just to rest before the baby gets here because once the baby is here, you’re not going to get rest for a while until he’s on a schedule,” Joy-Anna added.

The new mom said she is inspired by her sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s parenting skills when it comes to raising her own son.

“I’ve seen their consistency and diligence and I can apply those things to my life and into my parenting,” she said.

Jinger, who is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo later this summer, echoed Joy-Anna’s advice for a healthy, happy pregnancy.

“If you need to take a nap to lay down in the middle of the day, don’t feel bad,” the 24-year-old said. She added that she talks to her sisters about ways to deal with nausea and morning sickness, which she has admittedly experienced throughout her pregnancy.

Kendra, who announced her pregnancy with husband Joseph Duggar in December, said that her mother has been keen to offer advice, along with her Duggar sisters-in-law.

The 19-year-old newlywed said that enduring pregnancy with Joy-Anna and Jinger has been both helpful and fun.

“It’s been a really unique experience in that we’re getting to share all of the different changes that our bodies are going through and can talk about them and encourage each other. It’s definitely been nice,” Kendra said. She and Joseph are expecting their first child, a son, later this summer.

While Joy-Anna, Jinger and Kendra are moms of one Duggar offspring, sister Jessa is mom to two sons, Spurgeon and Henry, while Jill has two boys of her own, Israel and Samuel. Their brother, Josh Duggar, and his wife Anna also have five children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.