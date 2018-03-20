‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar Rushed to the Hospital During Birth of Her First Child





Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s plans for a home birth were quickly derailed after the Counting On personality was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section while delivering her first son.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth welcomed son Gideon Martyn Forsyth, who weighed 10 lbs., 3 oz., on Feb. 26, and while many fans noticed that the couple did end up in the hospital for the birth, Monday’s special episode of the TLC show was the first time the Duggar couple revealed what had gone on during the labor.

“I decided to have a home birth just because I know it’s more comfortable being at home,” Joy-Anna told the cameras a week before she delivered. “I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not so bad. In case of an emergency we’ll have a change of plans.”

“My role during labor is to be her coach and just help in any way that I can,” Austin added.

Hours after going into labor, however, things weren’t progressing very quickly and Joy-Anna was quickly growing tired, moaning and whimpering to Austin, who was trying to keep her calm and breathing.

“Amazingly, Joy is doing great,” mom Michelle Duggar said. “At this point, you’re tired and you really feel like you’re ready to have the baby.”

But after 20 hours in labor, the midwife determined the baby was in the breech position, which can be dangerous for both the mother and the child. It was decided that the 20-year-old would have to be rushed into surgery for an emergency c-section.

“Love you guys. Thank you for your prayers,” Joy-Anna said to the camera as she headed into the surgical room.

After a successful surgery, the families of both Joy-Anna and Austin celebrated the news that the baby boy and mom were doing well following the drama of the birth.

“God is good,” an exhausted Austin said.

And while Michelle Duggar was dying for a name update, Joy-Anna said they were just calling the infant “baby” for now.

“We’re so happy that our little one has arrived and that we’re parents,” Joy-Anna said.

