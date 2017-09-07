Member of Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s Family Reportedly Arrested for Bomb Threat

More controversy has come to the infamous Duggar family.

According to Radar Online, newlywed Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s brother-in-law, Brandon Forsyth, was previously arrested and charged with willfully making a bomb threat, and false information and hoaxes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On or about May 29, 2010 in Bowie County, Texas, defendant, through the use of the telephone, made a threat to kill, injury, and to intimidate the occupants of the Health South Rehabilitation hospital by means of an explosive,” according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

“Defendant did intentionally convey false and misleading information. He used the telephone to make a bomb threat to Health South Rehabilitation Hospital, under circumstances where such information may reasonably have been believed, that indicated that an activity had taken, was taking, and would take place,” the documents continued.

Brandon was arrested on June 2, 2010, for buying a stolen weapon. A motion was quickly filed for a psychiatric evaluation, as Brandon declared he was “suicidal” during the time of his arrest.

Forsyth’s half-brother was committed to the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners and a request was made for him to be held without bond. He was eventually sentenced to 20 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release.