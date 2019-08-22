‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Have Been Living out of an RV All Year

Fans can stop wondering where exactly Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have been living since welcoming son Gideon back in February of 2018. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Counting On star took to her Instagram account to reveal that she and her family of three have spent the better part of a year living out of an RV as they continue to flip houses throughout Arkansas, and they couldn’t be any happier with their living situation.

“Hey, ya’ll. A bunch of you guys have been asking what Austin and I are doing and where we are living, and so I wanted to give you guys an update,” Duggar said in the clip.

“First of all, we just started building a new house to sell, not for us to live in. But we did one last year and we did really well and so we’re excited to be starting another one. And then second of all, here’s our house,” she said as she panned the camera to an RV.

“I think it’s pretty cool. It’s a fifth wheel camper. It’s a 32-foot-long camper. It has three slideouts,” she explained. “It fits our family great, we’ve been living in it for like nine months to a year, and I live it. It’s hard sometimes because you don’t have a bigger kitchen or space, but it works great, perfect size for us.”

In the post, Duggar went on to share photos of the chic interior of the camper, which includes an ample amount of sunlight flooding through the windows, wood floors, white kitchen cabinets and cupboards, and several indoor plants.

Although an unusual living accommodation for a growing family, many of the couple’s fans were impressed by their living quarters.

“Girl, that is the chicest looking RV/trailer ever,” one person wrote.

“Who new a camper could look so darling on the inside!!” another commented. “The decorating is phenomenal!!”

“Wow. That looks so beautiful!” a third added.

Duggar was even eager to answer the many questions that came pouring in.

“I love this!! A lot of my friends are also doing this tiny living right now!! Where did you get your futon?” one fan asked, to which Duggar responded, “Walmart.com.”

When another fan asked where the rug in the living room was purchased from, the TLC star directed them to Amazon.

“Didn’t you have a house when you were first married?” another inquired. “Is that the one you sold?”

“Yes, we sold that home soon after Gideon was born,” Duggar answered. As Duggar further explained, her husband makes a living flipping houses, something that she has documented on her Instagram account.

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed Gideon in February of 2018. Earlier this summer, they tragically revealed that they had miscarried their second child, a baby girl whom they named Annabell Elise.