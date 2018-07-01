‘Counting On’ Star Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Marry on ‘Absolutely Perfect’ Day

Counting On star Josiah Duggar is the latest Duggar sibling to tie the knot. Duggar and Lauren Swanson married on Saturday at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Duggar, 21, added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Swanson’s dress came from The Wedding Boutique. Her eight bridesmaids wore blush-colored dresses handmade by Duggar’s sister Jana and his sister-in-law Anna Duggar.

According to PEOPLE, the wedding was officiated by Swanson’s father Dwain. The wedding’s romantic theme included a combination of grey, blue, pink, olive, green and white colors, as reflected in the wedding photos shared with the magazine.

Following the ceremony, guests were served cupcakes, a candy bar and slices from the couple’s heart-shaped strawberry shortcake-flavored wedding cake. The Duggar family also hosted a indoor cookout rehearsal dinner with hamburgers and hot dogs.

Duggar announced he started courting Swanson, 18, in January. She is the eldest of eight children and is a family friend of the Duggars. She even made an appearance on 19 Kids & Counting, the original TLC Duggar series.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Duggar told PEOPLE in January. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

During the courtship process, the Duggars spend time learning more about their future spouse under family supervision. They are only allowed to hug and cannot hold hands until after they get engaged. They are not supposed to kiss until the wedding day.

While Duggar stuck to these rules for the most part, he curiously had an Instagram account before proposing to Swanson. His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have a rule banning social media use until they are officially engaged to their future spouses. Everyone followed that rule, until Duggar.

Duggar and Swanson announced their engagement on March 5.

“I feel like the most blessed guy on earth,” Duggar wrote on Instagram at the time. “Lauren said YES! God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with!”