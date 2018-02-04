Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Reveal Gender of New Baby

Joe and Kendra Duggar just revealed the gender of their first baby.

The Duggar family announced Saturday that the couple will be welcoming a baby boy.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!” Joe and Kendra said in a statement on the family website.

The Counting On couple announced they were expecting back in December, three months after tying the knot.

During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the Counting On stars tell Us Weekly. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Along with the gender reveal announcement, other family members congratulated the couple on the new addition to the family.

“We are so excited for Joe and Kendra! We know they will be great parents and this little one will be such a blessing! We are thankful for all of our precious grandchildren!!” Jim, Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement on the site.

The post also showed Joe and Kendra smiling next to a cloud of blue smoke, clearly showing they’re welcoming a baby into the family.

Joseph and Kendra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sept. 8 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They were married by Kendra’s father, who is a pastor.

The two have known each other for years, having met at church when they were younger. They announced their courtship in March and Joseph proposed to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding in May. “We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together,” they said in a statement on the Duggar family’s blog at the time.

No details have been revealed regarding the baby’s due date as of yet.

Counting On is set to return Monday, Feb. 26 on TLC.