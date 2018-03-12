‘Counting On’: Joseph Duggar Surprises Fiancee Kendra on Her Birthday

A new sneak peek at Counting On shows Joseph Duggar surprising his fiance with an impromptu lunch on her birthday after she was out shopping for a wedding dress with her friends

Kendra Caldwell was out and about in Kentucky in the clip, looking for the dress to wear as she walked down the aisle. The occasion was all the more special because it was her 19th birthday. The clip, published by Us Weekly, shows Caldwell walking down the picturesque street chatting with her friends, daydreaming about a carefree afternoon of window shopping.

Meanwhile, Duggar was in the Tomatoes & Flames restaurant down the street, where he’d reserved a huge table for Caldwell and her friends. He had adorned the able with a pink tablecloth, candles, and balloons. Paper birthday baubles hung from the ceiling and a gift sat waiting for Caldwell in the center of the table.

“I can’t believe you’re here! It’s so crazy,” Caldwell said when she caught sight of her fiancé. In a side by side interview, Duggar explained that he had to wake up at 4 a.m. and catch a a.m. flight to make it in time for lunch.

“It was definitely worth it all because I was able to surprise Kendra. It was real special for her,” he said.

“I walked into the restaurant and saw Joe, I was just like, ‘What? No way!’” Caldwell said in the interview. “This is the best birthday gift ever. Just to see you. I’ve been wanting to see him all day because it was my birthday. I love surprises!”

The couple actually said their vows in September of 2017. The Duggar family‘s reality show is still catching up with footage that they filmed at the time. They tied the knot in Arkansas, as we will undoubtedly see on TV later on in the season.

While the TV versions of Duggar and Caldwell might still be preparing for their big day, in real time the newlyweds are awaiting their first child. The couple announced in December that they are awaiting a son.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves! Wow, it’s so exciting,” the pair told Us Weekly. “We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby.”

The episode premieres on Monday, March 12.