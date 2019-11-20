‘Counting On’: Jinger Duggar Marks Daughter Felicity’s 16-Month Milestone With Cute New Photo

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is celebrating every moment of her and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s first 16 months with daughter Felicity as she grows and changes from day to day. As Felicity draws ever closer to life as a toddler, the Counting On star couldn’t help but gush over her “curious eyes” and “sweet giggles” in an Instagram tribute to her 16-month milestone.

“She’s 16 months today!” Jinger wrote alongside a photo of her little girl making a silly face in a pink sweater and matching headband. “From the moment I wake up till the moment I go to sleep, just seeing her curious eyes and hearing her sweet giggles fills my heart with so much joy.”

It’s been a big adjustment for Jeremy and Jinger since welcoming their first child in July 2018.

“In the last year we welcomed Felicity into the world, we have now been adjusting to life as new parents,” Jeremy said in an October episode of Counting On.

“Being parents, it’s been an amazing change,” Jinger added. “It can be more unpredictable. we are continuously learning as Felicity is growing, just what it means to be a parent.”

Things have only been complicated by the family’s big move from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles, California as Jeremy continues to study theology.

“This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” he explained in the episode. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

“I’m really excited at the decision to move to L.A.,” Jinger said of the big city move. “I’ve always thought it would be neat to move to a big city, I love the hustle and bustle.”

Jinger has been pulling away from her hyper-conservative roots for a while now, even breaking the Duggar dress code and wearing pants in recent years. In this season of Counting On, she explained that despite speculation that parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wouldn’t approve of her modern attire, they have no problem with her wearing pants.

“We had conversations before I started wearing pants and just shared my heart with them and where I saw the Lord leading me,” Jinger said. “I was really grateful for their response.”

“My parents always raised us just to honor Christ in everything that we do,” she added of her fashion choices. “That’s where the Lord’s led me as of now.”

