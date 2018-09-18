‘Counting On’: Jinger Duggar Learns Sex of Her First Child

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy were totally shocked to learn they would be having a little girl!

The Counting On couple may have welcomed their little girl, Felicity, in July, but in Monday’s episode of the TLC series, they were totally clueless about the sex of their first child together going into their first real ultrasound.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There was a lot of anticipation waiting to find out the gender,” Jinger told the cameras, “Who’s the baby going to look like? We were both so thrilled.”

It was Jeremy’s first time overall seeing an ultrasound, and when he first laid eyes on his baby, it looked like the father-to-be was about to cry.

“That’s incredible,” he said, transfixed by the image of his baby on the screen.

“This was my first time ever being in an ultrasound, and the fact it’s my child was astonishing,” he told the cameras. “I was almost at a loss for words.”

Jinger added, “It just made everything feel so real.”

It was then that it came time to find out the sex of the baby.

“We were excited to find out the gender,” Jeremy told the cameras. “We opted not to be surprised so maybe we could have more time to reflect on the name, and maybe down the road we may choose to be surprised.”

When the technician let them know they would be welcoming a little girl in just a few months, the two looked totally shocked, with Jinger’s mouth falling open.

“Are you serious?” Jinger asked in amazement. “That’s incredible,” Jeremy added.

“When the technician told us what we were having, we were both overjoyed,” Jinger told the cameras after they had recovered. “We just could not believe it.”

Jeremy was already getting excited about the idea of being the father of a daughter, saying, “It’s just surreal to think we have a little princess on the way. I can’t wait to see her and to hold her.”

The two would welcome their first child on July 19, and have since been posting tons of adorable photos of their new family on social media.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents,” the couple said in a statement at the time on the Duggar family site.

We can’t wait to see more of their journey!

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC