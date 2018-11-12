‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Sends Veterans Day Message With Husband Derick Dillard

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick are sending a message to military veterans on Veterans Day.

Alongside a slideshow of photos from a local Veterans Gala, the Counting On alum penned a supportive note for military veterans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To all American military veterans and their families, THANK YOU, we love you and are supporting and praying for you!!!” she wrote. “It was such a powerful night! Our returning military often fight their greatest battles after they return from the field and its our job as civilians to do whatever we can to raise awareness and reach out in support. There are so many organizations that help us do just that, one amazing one is the REBOOT Alliance!”

Many fans in the comment section were quick to praise Jill on her Duggar rule-breaking nose stud, while others said they missed seeing her on the TLC show.

The Dillards have been absent from Counting On for a while now, following Derick’s offensive comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings, in which he ranted against the transgender teen on several occasions.

In November, TLC released a statement reading, “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Counting On returns for a new season in 2019.