'Counting On' Alum Jill Duggar Responds To Fans Worried Over Husband Derick Dillard's Health

Former Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard celebrated husband Derick Dillard going back to law school and son Israel beginning kindergarten with a father-son photo on Instagram Wednesday. One fan was curious about Derick's health, so Dillard quickly cleared things up. Derick's health was a recurring concern when the couple was still on Counting On. They left the TLC series in 2017.

On Wednesday, Dillard shared a photo of Derick and 5-year-old Israel, with both wearing masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. "1st week of school...+ a few days...is in the books AND our 1st day of school video is live," Dillard wrote. She also shared an old photo from Derick's first day at kindergarten, in which he looks almost identical to his son. "Pure curiosity, zero disrespect. Is Derick healthy?" one fan asked.

That comment got an eye-roll from other followers, who thought it was prying. However, Dillard chose to respond with a kind answer. "Yes. He’s just slender and has that long-distance runner/swimmer build and metabolism," she replied. "That’s great! I’ll take some of his metabolism for sure!" the fan responded.

Dillard responded to a few other fans who loved the pictures. "What a cute picture! I bet Israel is going to love school! You're a great mom, Jill., and so real!!! I always enjoy your posts," one wrote. "Aww, thanks. He has loved it so much," Dillard replied. Another fan said Dillard and Israel looked like the same kid. "Haha right?! So fun seeing them at the same age side by side," Dillard said.

Derick's health was a topic covered in Counting On before the couple left the series, reports InTouch Weekly. They discussed his past issues with gagging while he ran, an issue he began struggling with during his teens. At one point, they went to an allergist to find the reason for the issue and learned he was sensitive to some plants and milk. In March 2019, Dillard told fans that they "still haven't figured out the gagging issue." They did eventually find out drinking carbonated water after eating "helps a little" though.

In 2017, TLC fired Derick for homophobic tweets, although he later claimed they left due to missionary work. For months, it seemed like the Dillards would never return to the show, especially due to Derick's public criticism of his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar. However, on Tuesday Dillard seemed to hint the door was open. One fan on Twitter told him they would love to see him on Counting On again. "Thanks, maybe we will someday," he replied.