Counting On: Jill Duggar Reacts to Sister Joy-Anna’s Pregnancy News

Jill (Duggar) Dillard couldn’t be happier to hear sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin are expecting their second child.

After the Counting On couple announced Wednesday their 1-year-old son Gideon would be a big brother, Jill took to Instagram to wish her family members well, sharing the photo they used to announce the big news with a supportive caption: “Congrats [Joy-Anna and Austin],” she wrote, adding red heart and clapping emojis. “So super excited for y’all!! Gideon is gonna be a great big bro!”

Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, broke their pregnancy new to Us Weekly, telling the outlet, “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!”

“Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations,” they continued. “We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were also pleased to hear they would be adding to their massive extended family, sending a message of support on their family website.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” they wrote. “We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring. We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their first child in February 2018 after wedding in September the previous year, delivering via C-section despite their planned home birth.

“After about 19 hours of labor, the midwife realized that the baby was breech,” Duggar shared during an episode of Counting On. “When they say a baby is breech, that means its head is turned up and its kind of sitting up in your belly and it’s supposed to be head down.”

“Before I went into labor, having a C-section was my greatest fear. That was one of the things that I was scared of. I didn’t want to have to have a C-section,” she added. “But, by that point, I was really just like, ‘Whatever it takes I’m ready.’ I was exhausted. I was just ready to get the baby here in any way possible.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jill Duggar