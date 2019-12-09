‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Step out for Breakfast Date and Mani Pedi

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick Dillard got a little time to themselves thanks to a breakfast and manicure/pedicure date from a loving mother-in-law! The former Counting On couple took to Instagram to reveal the simple blessing of time away from their two sons relaxing in the salon with some McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 7, 2019 at 7:37pm PST

“My MIL surprised us with a fun gift…she offered to watch the boys for us and sent us on a breakfast date + mani & pedi for me!” Jill wrote in the caption. “With Derick in the thick of finals right now, this was the perfect getaway and just what we needed for a few hours!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She concluded with a message to her followers: “So…if you’re still trying to think of a gift this Christmas for ppl with young kiddos…lemme just say, this would be a great idea!” she wrote.

Time to relax is definitely on the plate for the mother-of-two and the 30-year-old former missionary, who is currently in his second year of law school at the University of Arkansas.

Derick also teased he is planning on writing a book about life filming Counting On and marrying into the Duggar family, telling a fan on social media who said he could “make some serious bank by writing a book” that if was “the plan,” but “will take longer to write because I do most of the outlining/writing on breaks from school.”

He certainly hasn’t been shy with his feelings about his wife’s family, as well as their relationship with TLC, after the network announced in 2017 that it would no longer film with him following a series of transphobic comments about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

Recently on Twitter, a fan asked Derick, “So why does [Jill’s father] Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children? The actual stars of the show,” prompting him to Dillard reply, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that.

Photo credit: M. Sharkey / Getty Images