‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Reveal Chances They’ll Return to Show

Don’t expect to see Derick Dillard and wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard back on Counting On anytime soon! The former TLC star opened up on Twitter Thursday about the possibility of returning to the show after being absent for years, revealing there would have to be some major changes in the filming conditions for the two to consider filming again.

Derick is known for his candidness when it comes to describing what he saw as an unfair agreement surrounding Counting On filming, criticizing father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar for allegedly being the only member of the family to have a contract and paycheck with the network. So when responding Thursday to a Dec. 4 tweet from a fan asking if he and Jill would appear on the series regularly in the future, he didn’t hold back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No chance of that unless something changes,” he wrote. “The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. We are now trying to pick up the pieces.”

The answer came as a shock to many of his followers, who were interested in more details surrounding the conditions he was referencing as being so detrimental to the family.

That’s a rather dramatic response…especially since your wife has been filming for so many years. So is it you it was too much for? — Kathy MacLaughlin (@kathy_kmac) December 26, 2019

I really have to ask one question. I follow some of your tweets. Do the Duggar adult kids REALLY not get paid at all and has JB really kept all monies earned by each? Are the adult kids really totally not paid? Just curious. I do not want to make trouble but would love to know. — Betsy (@Betsy99417570) December 27, 2019

C’mon Derick. Spill the tea. ☕️ — Jessi (@JessIsOut4aWalk) December 27, 2019

Derick also took to Instagram to answer fans’ questions about the apparent drama between him and his wife’s family around the same time, claiming they are “not allowed” at the Duggar family home when Jill’s father isn’t present.

“Jill even had to ask [Jim Bob’s] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with [Jim Bob],” he wrote, adding of his reason for originally filming the show, “We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice and that we would be sued if we refused. However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

He continued in another thread, “We were pressured to think that we were required to and that we would get sued if we didn’t.”

The law student added, “If it’s the same way it was for us, the others may be pressured into submission with threats of lawsuits, too deep into it/ dependent, or something else like that to speak up.”

Photo credit: M. Sharkey / Getty Images