'Counting On': Jill Duggar Stands by Husband Derick Dillard After He Shades Jim Bob

✖

Jill Duggar has reportedly tried to stay out of the growing rift between husband Derick Dillard and dad Jim Bob Duggar. But according to InTouch Weekly, that may have changed with Jill Duggar's recent post supporting her husband.

Posting a photo of herself, Dillard and their son Samuel meeting for lunch, Duggar captioned the photo in her Instagram Story as, "lunch with my favorite person." The couple were all smiles for the photo, which stands in contrast to Dillard's recent communication about his relationship with his wife's family.

Dillard has said the relationship between his family and the rest of the Duggar clan is broken in some aspects, pointing the finger directly at Jim Bob Duggar. Due to his control over the family, Dillard says the rest of the family has to fall in line.

"Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family [members] as much as we would like," Dillard explained to The Sun earlier in the summer. "That is difficult. … [But] we do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come."

Dillard has support from some family members, including cousin Amy Duggar who spoke out approving of Dillard shedding "some light on some very dark, gray areas." She also spent time with Jill Duggar recently, noting that her smile is "just a bit brighter these days" and that she was "forging her own path."

The former Counting On stars have been locked in drama with the Duggar patriarch for months, with Dillard lashing out through the media at every turn. He's also used social media to air his issues with Jim Bob Duggar, claiming that he controls the entire family and their TV persona.

"That's because [the show is] still under his control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show." Dillard said earlier in July, adding that Jill Duggar was "humiliated and threatened" when they initially wanted out of the show. "Now it's not dependent on us anymore to keep the show going, because more kids got married, so it's more OK if we quit."

Dillard is not without his own actions affecting his status. He was let go from Counting On in 2017 after he lashed out with transphobic comments aimed at fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. Counting On returned for its 11th season on June 30 on TLC.