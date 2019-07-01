‘Counting On’: Jessa Duggar Sheds Tears of Joy Over Photos of Sons Bonding With Baby Sister Ivy Jane

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s three children already have an unbreakable bond. The Counting On star took to Instagram on June 27 to share new photos of her three children – Spurgeon Elliott, Henry Wilberforce, and 1-month-old Ivy Jane – bonding just a month after her daughter’s arrival.

“I’m all teary-eyed seeing my boys love on their little sister,” Duggar captioned the sweet snaps. “Spurgeon had 2 people in the house to love on him. Ivy has double that number. As my mom would always say, ‘Love multiplies, it doesn’t divide.’”

“Today is a gift, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. I never want to take a single day for granted,” she concluded the post.

The sweet snaps had fans, as well as other members of the Duggar family, growing emotional, too.

“Aww!” Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented on the post, adding a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“Spurgeon is such a sweet big brother! And Henry’s face while playing with Ivy’s feet are too cute,” one fan wrote.

“So precious!” Anna Duggar commented.

“He seems smitten with Ivy, so sweet! Such a blessing!” added another.

Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, had welcomed their third child together on May 26 following an hours-long labor and 10 days before her scheduled due date. Having initially planned to give birth with the assistance of her midwife at the hospital, Duggar had to forgo her plans and ended up welcoming little Ivy on the couch in her living room before being rushed to the hospital due to bleeding.

“Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs,” the birth announcement read in part. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Baby Ivy’s arrival into this world may have been more than a week early, but it meant that she shares a birthday with another important member of the family: Grandma Mary Duggar.

Grandma Mary, who appeared frequently on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, passed away on June 9 at the age of 78. Described by her family as a “devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother,” she was able to meet her great-granddaughter prior to her passing.