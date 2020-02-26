‘Counting On’: Jessa Duggar Shares Surprising Date Photo of Husband Ben Seewald Without Beard

The Duggar family girls are not the only ones making waves with sudden changes to their hair. On Thursday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald sent Counting On fans into a frenzy after she shared a photo of her grocery shopping date night with husband Ben Seewald, who was debuting a freshly shaven face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:40pm PST

“Let’s be real— I live off grocery pickup most of the time,” Seewald captioned the photo. “But grocery shopping is never more enjoyable than when we do it together.”

Although some fans flocked to the comments section to admit that they, too, enjoy date nights at the grocery store, many more couldn’t get past Ben without his beard.

“He looks so young with the clean shave!” wrote one fan.

“Ben looks so good without all the facial hair!” commented a second.

“Love him clean shaved,” added another of Seewald’s followers.

“The beard is gone!” commented somebody else.

“Yay finally the beard is gone lol,” wrote a sixth.

“Clean shave [Ben Seewald] looking good!” added another. “Look like a teenager!”

Ben sent the comments section alight again when he shared a second image from the excursion to his own account, revealing that he and his wife had stocked up on “some smoked paprika, combing the fresh produce for sales, and picking up a few bags of locally roasted coffee.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Seewald (@ben_seewald) on Feb 20, 2020 at 4:18pm PST

The moment of solitude was likely a rarity, as the couple are parents to sons Spurgeon Elliott and Henry Wilberforce and daughter Ivy Jane, whom they welcomed on May 26. Together, the couple, who will soon be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, are instilling a love for the kitchen in their children, Seewald recently sharing a video of Spurgeon and Elliot ending her a helping hand while making pancakes. More recently, she shared a video of Henry helping to crack eggs, revealing that the decision to get her children involved in the kitchen stemmed from them being picky eaters.

“Picky eaters? Things were getting a bit rough, so we’ve been making some reforms in the Seewald household,” she revealed. “We’ve had lots of helpful tips and advice shared with us for retraining appetites and getting kiddos to branch out and try new foods.”