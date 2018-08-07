‘Counting On’: Jessa Duggar Jokes About Why Jana Is Single

Jana Duggar is the oldest daughter in the Duggar family at age 28, but she still has not settled down.

It is a running topic of conversation in the Counting On fan base, and Jana’s sister Jessa brought up the topic on Monday night’s episode.

The discussion began as the sisters were decorating their brother Joseph’s new house, which he lives in with his wife Kendra Caldwell.

At one point, the Duggars decide to move a tree from their property and place it near Joseph’s home. However, none of the Duggar men think they can do it, so Jana hops in the family’s loader and excavates the tree.

This brings up the fact that Jana is extremely talented at all kinds of technical tasks that most would not expect her to pull off.

“Jana is a ‘Jana of all trades,’” Jessa said. “She can do anything. She can wire an outlet. She can run the big machinery. She can do it all.”

Jana attempts to be humble and downplay the compliment, saying that she has some flaws most don’t think about.

“I enjoy doing a lot of different things, so I guess I could be a ‘Jack of all trades’ or a ‘Jana of all trades,’ Jana says. “But there’s things I’m not good at. Sports is one of them.”

Jessa then makes a light-hearted remark about why Jana is still single instead of married like the eight other Duggars over the age of 20. Jessa, in a facetious manner, thinks Jana’s many talents may intimidate her possible suitors.

“That may be why some of the guys are scared away,” Jessa says. “They just feel like ‘This girl can do anything. What can I do? What can I do compared to that?’”

She adds, “Just kidding. Don’t let that deter you. She says it’s okay if a guy’s not as smart as her. Just come, and she might give you a chance.”

Duggar has previously stated that she is simply waiting for the right man to start courting, even though it is tough to be single at times.

“I know how it feels to wait for Prince Charming to come along. I’m still waiting,” Duggarsaid in 2017. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.