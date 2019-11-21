‘Counting On: Jessa Duggar Reveals Husband Ben Seewald’s Hilarious Reaction to Her Christmas Shopping Spree

It seems Jessa Duggar went on a bit of an online shopping spree. The Counting On star shared a photo on Instagram of her husband Ben Seewald opening their front door and reacting to seeing four huge Amazon boxes on their doorstep. “Just been doing a little Christmas shopping, Babe,” she wrote in the caption. “What have been some of your favorite online gift finds this holiday season?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Nov 20, 2019 at 5:29pm PST

Fans were quick to respond to her Instagram.

“I’m surprised. I thought you prefer to buy used,” one person wrote, to which Duggar replied, “We do both. [Rhea Lana’s Of NWA] has lots of great kids toys and things that are gently used, so we always check out their stuff first for the kiddos!”

Another person asked what was in the boxes, prompting Duggar to share that none of it was actually for their family. “This was some stuff to pack in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child,” she responded.

“[Laugh out loud]! Ben has the same look my husband does,” another fan said.

“Hahaha! My porch looks like this with all my monthly subscribe and save items!” someone else said.

“Oh my that is such a funny photo. Look at the poor man’s face. It’s like, oh boy, we’re am I going to put all this [laugh out loud],” a different fan joked.

The playful post comes on the heels of a tumultuous time for the Duggar family. On Tuesday, it was reported that Homeland Security raided Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home. The family has strongly denied that, however.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” they said in a statement.

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

A Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed than there was, in fact, investigators at their house, but there’s no word on why they were there or if any of the Duggars are the subject of an investigation.