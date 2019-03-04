‘Counting On’: Jessa Duggar Chronicles Sons’ Snow Day With Cute Photos

The littlest members of the Counting On family are enjoying a snow day!

When a snowstorm swept through the area on Sunday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald didn’t let the cold keep them cooped up inside, and instead took the opportunity to introduce sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23-months, to the winter wonderland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Spurgeon loved the snow!” Seewald wrote. “Henry isn’t a fan. Maybe next year! He had fun out there for like 1 min, but then he was done. He was happy to just open the window and watch Daddy and Spurgeon having fun, from the warmth of the house.”

Spurgeon loved the snow! 👦🏻💙❄️☕️ Henry isn’t a fan. Maybe next year! 😆 He had fun out there for like 1 min, but then he was done. He was happy to just open the window and watch Daddy and Spurgeon having fun, from the warmth of the house. 😊💙👦🏼 pic.twitter.com/DgECQMEii2 — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) March 3, 2019

The chilly outing included posing for pictures with dad Ben and even taking a peek inside to say hi when Henry opted to stay warm. Once back inside, Spurgeon got to warm up with the help of a little hot chocolate.

The cute pictures were met with a wave of comments from fans, who couldn’t help but gush on how adorable they were.

“I hope you 2 boys had fun playing and watching the fun in the snow,” one fan commented.

“Aww, you guys look like you had a blast! The kiddos are getting so big!” another wrote.

When winter rolls around next year, the Seewald family will have another little one to introduce to the snow. In January, the Counting On couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced that their family of four would be growing by another member.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” they announced at the time. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!” they added.

Baby Seewald is set to arrive sometime this spring.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.