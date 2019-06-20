‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Reveals Mournful Photo From Mary Duggar’s Funeral

Jeremy Vuolo is opening up about the “sobering reminder” provided by the tragic death of wife Jinger Duggar’s grandmother earlier this month.

The Counting On star, who spoke at Mary Duggar’s funeral on Monday, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of the service and share his thoughts on the family’s loss.

“Sharing God’s Word at Grandma Duggar’s grave side was a sobering reminder of life’s fleeting nature, as well as a joyful celebration of her entrance into eternal glory,” he captioned the shot, referencing the Bible’s John 20:16.

Mary passed away at the age of 78 on June 9, the family revealed earlier this month, after accidentally drowning in her home’s pool. Following the sobering service, the family shared a lengthy post about her life on Instagram.

“Yesterday, we celebrated Grandma Duggar’s life with our family and our friends. We cried, we smiled, we laughed, we prayed, we hugged, we rejoiced,” the family’s post began.

“Death and loss bring the deepest of emotions to the surface. Yet, our emotions rest in the peace of knowing Christ,” they continued. “It is phenomenal to realize that none of us are perfect, we’ve all failed, yet a loving and redemptive God is willing to forgive our sins, be with us throughout life, and give us eternal life with Him IF we put our trust in Christ and follow Him.

“Grandma’s life was beautiful in so many ways,” they wrote. “She was devoted to her family, she was a servant, she always put others before herself, she was feisty and funny, she was fashionable. She was ours and through the years we shared her with the world and she never minded. She was always thinking about others. She was bold, yet humble.

“Yesterday, as we gathered to honor her life we realized how deeply she’s impacted each of us. We recounted all she’s done for us and all she’s meant to us,” the post added. “We still can’t really process that she’s gone. We don’t want her to be gone. We want to hug her one more time. She will continue to inspire all of us with her faith and the life she lived. Our memories of her become a treasure, which we will hold tightly.

“Above all, we are so thankful that today she beholds the wonders of an eternal life that we cannot fully imagine and that some day, we too will be with her again,” the Duggars concluded. “Thank you for your prayers and so many kind words. Our family can never fully express our gratitude for the love and support you’ve shown us.”

