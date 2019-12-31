‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Responds to Jinger Duggar Pregnancy Rumors in Hilarious Instagram Comment

Counting On fans shouldn’t be holding out hope for another Duggar baby on the way. Despite the string of recent pregnancies in the ever-expanding family, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are not expecting. After pregnancy rumors were sparked, Vuolo quickly shut them down with a hilarious Instagram comment.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!” Vuolo captioned a photo showing himself, Duggar, and their 17-month-old daughter Felicity sitting in front of a Christmas tree. “We are praising God for sending His Son into the world to rescue us from our sin. What a wonderful Savior Jesus is!”

Although the post drew plenty of oohs and aahs from fans, one fan couldn’t help but speculate that another Duggar baby was on the way, asking in a question directed at Duggar, “Are you pregnant?”

Vuolo was quick to respond, humorously replying with, “I’m not, but now I know I need to lay off the Christmas cookies” alongside a confused face emoji, according to In Touch Weekly.

Of course, that commenter was not the only one to get the rumor mill churning. After a second user wrote, “Congrats on the new baby! several more chimed in with their own speculation.

“Is Jinger pregnant?” one asked.

“I wanted to post the same,” a second added, referencing the congratulatory message.

The couple, who tied the knot in November of 2016 before welcoming little Felicity in July of 2018, landed themselves in the center of pregnancy rumors over Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, Duggar took to Instagram to share another family photograph, which left a few of her followers believing they had spotted a baby bump.

“Please let us know when and if you having another baby but then it is your [preference] and [privacy],” one person wrote.

Another commented with a string of pregnant women emojis

“Baby bump?” asked a third.

At this time, it seems that Duggar and Vuolo are choosing to focus on their daughter and their recent move from Arkansas to Los Angeles, where they are settling in nicely in a 2,000 square foot “contemporary” style home that boasts four bedrooms and two baths and is reportedly listed at $685,000 with rent estimated to be $4,000 per month.