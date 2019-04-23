‘Counting On’: Jana Duggar Strikes out on Her Own, Starts New Business

Jana Duggar is branching out and starting her own business.

The Counting On star, famous for caring for her younger siblings while living at home with mom Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar while her most of her sisters have married and left home, filed paperwork earlier this month to launch a company called Arbor Acres Group LLC, Radar Online reported Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 28-year-old didn’t add a description of the company in the paperwork filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State but is “in good standing” and listed as its only agent.

While it’s unclear what Jana is embarking on, the TLC personality has shown skills in decorating and home design as well as gardening both on her family’s show and on the Instagram she began alone, in juxtaposition of the Duggars’ typical rule of joining social media only once married as a joint account.

Throughout the years, Jana’s decision to stay single instead of pursuing a courtship has been a topic of conversation and gossip from fans, but she’s been clear on Counting On in the past that she’s simply waiting for the right guy to come along.

“It’s like this weird in-between stage,” Jana told the camera in a past episode of the TLC show. “It can be tempting like, ‘Oh I really want to be married,’ because in those moments you have siblings that are married and have little ones and are going on dates and doing their thing.”

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked,” she continued. “But they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”

And while her family might tease Jana for her “Cinderella” status, she’s also considered one of the most reliable Duggar siblings, especially to sister-in-law Anna Duggar.

“Jana has been such an encouragement and such a rock this past year of my life. She is such a treasure,” the wife of disgraced Josh Duggar said on an episode of Counting On prior to her family’s exit from the show. “Selfishly, for right now, I’m so thankful that I’ve had her as just a shoulder to cry on. Someone to just laugh with, cry with, pray with. She’s such a treasure.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jana Duggar