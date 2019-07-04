‘Counting On’ Fans Reach out to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth After Miscarriage Reveal

Fans are sending their love and support to Counting On couple Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth after they revealed the heartbreaking news that they had suffered the miscarriage of their second child, whom they had named Annabell Elise. In an Instagram post shared with their followers on Wednesday, the couple revealed that they had learned the news when they “had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.”

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” they wrote in part. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord… We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

Within minutes of the tragic announcement, fans of the couple as well as fans of the Duggar family, flooded the comments section with messages of support.

“I’m so so sorry. We are praying so much for you all! Heaven is such a sweet place,” one person wrote. “We love you Joy and Austin!”

“Thankful for the hope of heaven, but also desperately hurting with you at the loss of your sweet girlie,” a second commented. “Praying for you.”

“I am so sorry for your loss. Even with Faith as a parent it is so hard losing a child,” another penned. “That was a beautiful name that you picked for her. I will keep you in my prayers.”

Many members of the Duggar family also voiced their support for the couple.

“We love y’all so much and we grieve with you over this loss,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald wrote. “I love the name you chose and the meaning behind it. Annabell Elise will forever be in our hearts.”

“Annabell will be forever loved and missed!” Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren Swanson, who suffered the miscarriage of their first child in October, wrote. “I’m sure she and Asa are best buds.”

“We love you and are praying for you. Your trust in the Lord throughout these days has inspired me to know God more intimately,” Jeremy Vuolo commented. “I look forward to meeting Annabell Elise with you in heaven.”

“Heartbroken over your loss,” Anna Duggar wrote. “We are so thankful for the joy her life brought and we look forward to seeing Annabel when we see Jesus in heaven. Love you so much Joy and Austin!”

Duggar and Forsyth had announced in May that they were expecting their second child together. In their Wednesday post, they revealed that they had named their daughter Annabell Elise, writing, “Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”