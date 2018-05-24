‘Counting On’ Fans Predict Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby’s Name

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is eight months and counting, and Counting On fans are already predicting what she and husband Jeremy Vuolo will name their baby girl.

“I can see them naming their daughter Abigail,” one Reddit user commented, according to Celebrity Insider. “Abby is cute and modern-ish but also traditional, and a strong biblical woman. I love the name Abigail.”

Several other fans seemed to agree, believing that Abigail was a top contender for the little one’s name. Not only is Abigail one of the most popular baby girl names, deriving from the Hebrew translation of “the father’s joy,” but it also holds significance in the Bible, referencing Abigail, the third wife of King David.

The Vuolos first announced their pregnancy in January.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

In April, the couple revealed that they were having a girl, setting up an obstacle course for an elaborate gender reveal.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL!” they wrote on their blog. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

The couple’s friends recently surprised them with a baby shower, complete with a colorful selection of presents and pink balloons arranged to look like a flower.

Little girl Vuolo will mark a first in awhile, as she will be one of the first Duggar girls of her generation; while brother Josh has two daughters, sisters Jessa and Jill have only had baby boys thus far.