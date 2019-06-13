‘Counting On’ Fans Heartbroken Over Mary Duggar’s Accidental Drowning

Counting On fans were left crushed after news of Grandma Mary Duggar’s cause of death first surfaced.

The Duggar family matriarch died of an accidental drowning in a swimming pool, according to Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris speaking to PEOPLE. The coroner added that Mary slipped. She was 78.

Radar Online reported that a 911 call was made on Sunday for a “possible drowning” at Mary’s home in Springdale, Arkansas. According to the outlet, the call came in at 4:37 p.m. and emergency assistance was required.

“Call came in of a possible drowning at [address redacted]..that’s [address redacted]. Big house in the back … older woman, 14 echo — unconscious. Medics are responding,” the dispatcher reportedly said in the call obtained by the outlet.

Fans of the series commented on the news, taking to social media to express their feelings about the matriarch’s sudden passing.

R.I.P Mary Duggar.. Ivy your an, Angel in great grandma’s life she will now look down on you, Im sorry, Jess hope you heal well and remember the memories cause their was nothing bad about your grandma she is safe now and watching over ya’ll, GOD Bless you and your family, pic.twitter.com/0kQMv5Wo9R — Pamela Madilia (@MadiliaPamela) June 11, 2019

“That is so awful !! Wonder who she lived with if anyone,” one fan commented.

“That is so sad,” another user wrote.

“I just read your post on your Facebook, I am so so sorry to hear of grandma Mary’s passing,” a fan tweeted at Anna Duggar following the news. “Thankful for the promise of eternal life through Jesus and that she is with J.L. again. She was indeed a wonderful example and will be missed! Praying for you all!”

News of Mary’s death was first shared by the family on their official Facebook page Sunday afternoon, after they shared an emotional tribute post.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post began. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion.”

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

The post concluded, “We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”