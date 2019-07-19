‘Counting On’ Fans Can’t Stomach Jill Duggar’s Latest Pair of Shared Recipes

You may want to think twice before accepting an invitation to dine with the Duggars. At least from Jill Duggar, who is once again perplexing fans with her latest pair of recipes.

The former Counting On star shared two new recipes with followers and their mouths weren’t quite watering. On Wednesday, July 17, Duggar posted a recipe for her stuffed zucchini. The following day she posted her recipe for bone broth. The 28-year-old mother-of-two alleged that both recipes left her home smelling delicious, but fans weren’t convinced — especially about the bone broth.

“It’s disgusting,” one commenter shared.

“I tried it, and it’s gross!” another wrote in the Instagram comments.

“The smell makes me absolutely nauseous. I so wish I liked it [puzzled emoticon],” a third commenter shared.

This isn’t the first time Duggar attempted soup that fans weren’t keen on. In June she took heat for her salt-filled chicken soup. Counting On fans slammed the soup, which called for eight cans of cream of chicken condensed soup, as unhealthy.

“This quick recipe feeds a crowd. We usually ate it with homemade bread and a big salad and fruit for dessert,” Duggar wrote with the recipe.

“That is full of sodium,” one Twitter user commented.

“This recipe has approximately 2,000 mg of sodium per serving. That’s more than the recommended amount per DAY for an adult,” another added.

“Canned soup is really not good for you and this recipe has 8 cans of it,” someone else tweeted.

This quick recipe feeds a crowd. We usually ate it with homemade bread and a big salad and fruit for dessert. https://t.co/tzPQKU2h0U pic.twitter.com/XvmmK696Qr — Jill (Duggar)Dillard (@jillmdillard) June 12, 2018

Her zucchini this time around didn’t go over much better with fans. Several compared it to bodily fluids and the imagery isn’t pleasant.

“That totally looks like barf,” one person chimed in.

“Stop scooping the s— out of your kids’ diapers and flopping it on a plate and calling it food,” another wrote in the comments.

The Duggar family is known for their interesting takes on cooking. The family has a number of recipes for different things, and often take their own little spin on it. As reported by Today, they renamed deviled eggs “Yellow Pocket Angel Eggs.” Fans loved the spin, and let the Duggars know in the comments.

“I love the name! Why give the devil any more popularity when his works already run rampant in our society,” one person commented.

“We call them angel eggs too, so feel free to overreact and tell me how wrong I am,” another said.

Not all the Duggar family recipes are as popular. Their tater tot casserole, featured on Counting On and in In Touch Weekly, is infamous and fans have mixed feelings about it. Their beef and potato hash, barbecue tuna and chickennetti recipes are other foods fans can’t quite get behind.

The Duggars don’t seem bothered by the backlash, as they continue to pass their recipes down through their family. To each their own.