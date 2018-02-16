Duggar Fans Concerned About Fatal Car Crash That Hit Close to Home

Fans of Counting On’s Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben are concerned after a fatal car accident happened close the couple’s home.

According to Celebuzz, the Seewald’s home sits close to Intersetate 49 in a small Arkansas town and on Feb. 10 the local news reported a multi-car accident on the road that left one person dead.

Apparently, the couples house is only separated from the busy highway by a line of trees and some fans have reported being able to hear the roaring of vehicles in the background on videos the post of their children playing in the yard.

The Seewald’s have not addressed the issue, but many fans are reportedly worried that their children could potentially be in danger.

Jessa isn’t the only Duggar making waves lately, as Anna Duggar recently made her return to Instagram and sparked theories that she might also be returning to Counting On.

While there is not currently any confirmation of this, In Touch reported that fans feel like it could potentially signify her addition to the series now that Jill and Derick Dillard have decided to not participate any longer.

While Duggar has not been posting heavily, she has put up two separate post featuring her children in the past few days, which is more than she has done in the past two years.

The last post she shared was on Feb. 15, 2016, and the newest one showing her son Mason in a camo baseball hat was posted on Feb. 11, 2018.

Many of her fans took to her page to share their support for the mom of five, with one fan writing, “So excited to see you back on here showing off your beautiful babies!!! You have been missed!!!! Head up strong lady we that adore you support you and happy to see you back….God bless and prayers from my family to yours!!!!!!!!!!”

“Mason is adorable! You have beautiful kids. It’s so good to see a post from you. You’re so inspiring to me, I really mean it. I can still think of things you said on the show. Such a great spirit and a awesome mom. Love you,” said another.

On Feb. 10, Duggar posted a photo collage of two of her other children playing with some oranges and captioned it, “Usually my boys are playing with blocks, hot wheels, and nerf guns. Sometimes they decide to get creative “toys” — stack ’em and then snack ’em!”

Fans also turned out to show their support in the comments on that photo as well.

“So happy to see your posts! The kids are beautiful and growing so fast! Much love,” one user commented. “Looks like so much fun! Reminds me of when I was little! Glad to see those smiling faces again! God Bless you all,” said another.