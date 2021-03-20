'Counting On': Derick Dillard Reveals Big Career Update

✖

Counting On alum Derick Dillard just shared a major update about his career. According to Monsters and Critics, Dillard is now certified to represent clients in Arkansas as he pursues his law degree. While he is still working through law school, this latest update proves that Dillard is well on his way to becoming a full-fledged lawyer.

Dillard is currently in law school at the University of Arkansas. Even though he hasn't finished school just yet, he recently received certification to practice law in an actual courtroom. On Instagram, the former reality star noted that he received a certification from the University of Arkansas' legal clinic in order to represent clients in the state. He wrote, alongside a photo of him holding his certification, "Like many states, Arkansas certifies students to represent people in all aspects of their case & appear in court on their behalf. I’m thankful to serve clients through the UA legal clinic!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard)

Naturally, Dillard's achievement was met with a great deal of praise from those on Instagram. In particular, he received a ton of support from his wife, Jill Duggar, who commented on the post with an incredibly lovely message. She wrote, “Love you and everything you’re doing!! That’s my man! So proud of you babe! And praise the Lord for bringing you this far! I know He will carry you through the rest of the way!” Duggar wed Dillard in June 2014. They have two sons together, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. As Counting On fans know, Duggar and Dillard decided to leave the TLC show, which is a spinoff of the family's series 19 Kids & Counting. So, viewers will not be able to see any of the couple's exciting life updates on the show.

Duggar recently opened up about her and her husband's decision to leave Counting On. In the pair's joint interview with Us Weekly, published in late February, the mom-of-two said that she didn't receive "a lot of support" from her family amid their decision to exit the show. Duggar told the publication, "We were ready to leave and felt strongly about leaving. … There are definitely some issues there." She added, "We definitely feel like we’re in a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives."