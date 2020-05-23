'Counting On': Derick Dillard's Quarantine Mustache Has Fans Weighing in With Jokes
Counting On fans have new facial hair to gripe about. Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill (Duggar) Dillard, showed off a new quarantine mustache on Instagram when he celebrated Jill's 29th birthday earlier this week. The mustache earned hundreds of jokes, with some fans even begging him to get rid of it. Dillard, 31, has slowly been growing out his mustache and it has been on full display on both of their Instagram pages.
Jill and Dillard have shared several photos from their home since they started quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent photos have shown Dillard growing out the mustache, which has not impressed anyone on social media. On May 8, Jill admitted she only reluctantly agreed to let him grow it. "Haha yeah, I told him I’d let him grow it out a little I guess lol," she wrote to one fan.
Dillard remains one of the most controversial members of the extended Duggar family and no longer appears on TLC's Counting On. He has made it very clear he does not like TLC or Jill's parents, even openly criticizing her father Jim Bob Duggar on Twitter. In a recent interview with Without A Crystal Ball, Dillard claimed he was only allowed to announce major life events like their marriage and expecting their first child through "official channels." Dillard said if he could do everything all over again, he would have made the announcements himself, "even if I would've got in trouble."
An insider recently told InTouch Weekly Jill tries to stay out of the feud between her husband and father. "It’s no secret that Jim Bob doesn’t approve of his son-in-law, but he does love his daughter Jill, and he will stand by her choices," the insider told the site. "Jill and her parents are on good terms. She chats with them all the time."
Dillard, who is now a law student, sparked another controversy in February when he shared a cute photo of Jill cooking with Samuel, 2, strapped to her back in a carrier. He included the hashtag "woman's work" in the caption, which many of his followers found sexist. Others thought he was just joking, and found Jill must have supported the hashtag. In her own comment, Jill added two laughing emojis and the "woman's work" hashtag herself.
"Derick I love y'all but get rid of that Mustache," one fan wrote on his Instagram page. "Good thing he's not your husband and he didn't ask your [opinion]," another fan responded.
"Oh no no to the mustache," another wrote.
One fan thought it looked like a "pornstache." Another joked, "I love you guys, but Derick’s mustache needs to head back to the ‘70s!" One fan thought the mustache was part of Dillard's "Southern lawyer" look.
Most of the comments on the posts featuring Dillard's mustache were actually birthday wishes for Jill. In one Instagram caption, she thanked everyone who helped make the day special, which was not easy during the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes! I had a lovely day yesterday and several people helped make it extra special even amidst the pandemic hardships, especially my hubby [Dillard]," she wrote.
"Happy belated birthday Jill. You're precious and have such a beautiful heart," one person wrote to Jill on her Instagram page. "Happy belated birthday hope you had a wonderful day Blessing," another fan wrote.
In his own birthday message for his wife, Dillard said Jill "demonstrates genuine sacrificial love like nobody I've ever met" and promised to life her "all my days."