'Counting On': Derick Dillard's Quarantine Mustache Has Fans Weighing in With Jokes

Counting On fans have new facial hair to gripe about. Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill (Duggar) Dillard, showed off a new quarantine mustache on Instagram when he celebrated Jill's 29th birthday earlier this week. The mustache earned hundreds of jokes, with some fans even begging him to get rid of it. Dillard, 31, has slowly been growing out his mustache and it has been on full display on both of their Instagram pages.

Jill and Dillard have shared several photos from their home since they started quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent photos have shown Dillard growing out the mustache, which has not impressed anyone on social media. On May 8, Jill admitted she only reluctantly agreed to let him grow it. "Haha yeah, I told him I’d let him grow it out a little I guess lol," she wrote to one fan.

Dillard remains one of the most controversial members of the extended Duggar family and no longer appears on TLC's Counting On. He has made it very clear he does not like TLC or Jill's parents, even openly criticizing her father Jim Bob Duggar on Twitter. In a recent interview with Without A Crystal Ball, Dillard claimed he was only allowed to announce major life events like their marriage and expecting their first child through "official channels." Dillard said if he could do everything all over again, he would have made the announcements himself, "even if I would've got in trouble."