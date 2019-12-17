‘Counting On’ Couple Josiah and Lauren Duggar ‘Cannot Get Over’ How ‘Perfect’ Newborn Daughter Is

Lauren and Josiah Duggar can’t get enough of their “perfect” baby daughter Bella Milagro. Since welcoming their daughter in November, the Counting On couple has been sharing some seriously sweet moments of their lives as new parents with their Instagram followers, and Monday’s close-up of the 1-month-old’s face was no exception.

“We both cannot get over just how perfect she is!” the couple captioned the photo of a sleeping Bella, bundled in a white pom pom cap and nestled in her mom’s arms, adding hashtags for “She is so loved,” “Our little miracle” and “First Christmas with Bella.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on Dec 16, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

Counting On fans tended to agree with the gushing new mom and dad.

“This is the most precious photo ever!” one person wrote, as another chimed in, “She sure is perfect… perfectly beautiful!”

“She’s a little doll,” a third commented.

The Counting On couple welcomed baby Bella on Nov. 8, announcing the birth in a statement to Us Weekly.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” they said at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Prior to becoming pregnant with Bella, the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage in October 2018. Lauren and Josiah both make sure to honor the baby they lost at every opportunity, sending love to couples in similar situations just before Bella’s arrival.

“Sending love this month to any parent who has lost a baby,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Losing a little life at any stage is heartbreaking and devastating and should not go unnoticed. For all you mamas, yes, even you mamas who’s arms have never had the chance to hold your babies-you’re a Mama! Remember, that you are loved. You are a warrior. You are not alone. You are not forgotten.”

Photo credit: TLC