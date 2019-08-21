‘Counting On’ Couple John David and Abbie Duggar May Have Accidentally Revealed Their Unborn Baby’s Sex

John David and Abbie Duggar may have given away a little more than they intended about their pregnancy while teasing the sex of their baby! The Counting On couple shared some seriously sweet photos of their reveal party on Instagram Monday, teasing cryptically in the caption, “Boy or girl, what’s your guess??”

View this post on Instagram Boy or girl, what’s your guess?? 🧢👛💙💗 A post shared by John and Abbie (@johnandabbie) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

While there may have been an equal number of blue and pink decorations in the photo, fans immediately noticed the lawn full of pink confetti in the background of one picture, figuring that the big reveal had already gone down when it was snapped.

“All the grass has pink stuff all over it so I’m assuming a girl,” one fan wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Another added, ” Its a girl I can see the pink in the back of the first pic [sic],” while a third commented, “Obviously a girl judging by the pink confetti in the background.”

The TLC couple, who tied the knot on Nov. 3, 2018 in Abbie’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma, announced after weeks of speculation that they were expecting earlier this month.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

“We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” they added.

Also expecting in the Counting On family are Kendra and Joseph Duggar, Lauren and Josiah Duggar, Anna and Josh Duggar, as well as cousin Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King.

