‘Counting On’: Amy Duggar’s Birth Will Not Be Featured on Family’s TV Show

Amy (Duggar) King, a cousin of the Duggar family featured on TLC‘s Counting On, said the birth of her baby will not be featured on the show. King already announced that she and husband Dillon King plan to name their baby Daxton “Dax” Ryan. The 32-year-old has shared plenty of updates on the pregnancy with her fans, even posting a video on her Instagram Story of Dax moving in the womb.

One of King’s followers asked her if Dax’s birth will be seen on Counting On. King had a simple response ready.

“Nahhh no thank you!” King wrote, reports Us Weekly. “It’s a private event lol. No cameras need to see all of that!”

King, a niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, announced she and Dillon are expecting their first baby in April. They announced Daxton’s name in July.

“All the guys in my family are D names, so we landed on Daxton and took it down to Dax,” King told Us Weekly last month. “Ryan is an Irish name that means little King, so we thought that was perfect.”

King said the couple are “still traveling and doing stuff” during her pregnancy, adding that she “wants to be nesting and setting up everything at home” at this point.

King has also been busy designing Dax’s nursery, making sure it has a real modern look.

“It’s black and white modern with wood,” the 3130 Clothing brand owner told Us Weekly. “It’s chic and stylish. We didn’t want baby colors. It’s bright blue, black and white. His name is Dax Ryan, so he’s going to come out in aviator sunglasses. We’re ready for a cool, stylish son.”

Last week, King shared a photo from a maternity photoshoot, showing her in a bathtub, cradling her baby bump.

“Each week the belly gets bigger, the wait gets shorter but the love grows so much stronger for you baby boy! [milk bath photography],” she wrote. “What a fun / relaxing photo shoot. My skin was soo soft too… extra bonus!”

On Wednesday, King shared a photo of herself lying in bed while drinking a soda, compared to a photo of Lisa Kudrow doing the same on Friends.

“Pheobe has the right idea! Especially at 38 weeks!” King wrote, adding the hashtags “lazy day” and “[waiting] on you baby boy.”

King also shared another fun photo on Monday, with her wearing a leopard print dress, while rolling around with blue balloons.

“I can’t wait to be in the cool mom club!!! Last week I had the honor of being highlighted for a fun photoshoot series called ‘Be the Difference,’” King wrote. “I loved every minute of it! Check out what [POSY] wrote about and what she’s doing to make this world a little brighter!! She definitely adds color and spunk to my life!! What an encourager, sonic drink orderer and one of [3130 Clothing] sweetest customers!!”

King later told Us Weekly she and King, who have been married since 2015, they want to have more than one child.

“We got to live our lives the way we wanted to for a while and now we can focus on building a family,” King said. “We only want two, maybe three, but we’re finally ready to start.”

