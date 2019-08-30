Coco Austin Shares ‘Hollywood Glam’ Look With Glitzy Sheer Dress After VMAs 2019, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Coco Austin tried to channel her inner Marilyn Monroe while rocking a completely sheer and studded gown while out on the town with husband Ice-T Monday at an afterparty for the 2019 MTV Video Awards. The Ice Loves Coco star took to Instagram the night after she turned heads with her sultry look to reveal the inspiration behind her glitzy look.

“Getting ready for the VMA’s .. i was going for old Hollywood Glam with a twist..” she captioned a series of photos which show off her black gown with strategically-placed studs and plenty of bling.

Austin’s fans certainly agree that her look was one for the books, with one writing, “You pulled off that look very well. 100% sexy but not tacky.”

“Old Hollywood Glam Bam Gorgeous,” another gushed while a third wrote, “You just do not age.”

The sheer quality of her dress proved to be a bit dangerous later in the evening, as fans noticed she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while posing with Blac Chyna in a photo she posted to social media. It doesn’t appear to have bothered Austin, however, who has kept the photo up on her profile.

We know that a little nip slip doesn’t bother Ice, who after posting a photo of his wife sleeping topless next to their 3-year-old daughter and dog, clapped back at a follower who made a comment about Austin’s breasts.

“Lol…. You’re looking hard … PS. Women have nipples …” the Law & Order: SVU actor replied at the time, adding to PEOPLE in October of his view of social media, “Social media, to me, is to broadcast, not to receive. “So when I go on social media, I just say what I want. I don’t really care what anyone is saying.”

