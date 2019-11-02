Coco Austin Unveils Epic Madonna Gold One-Piece Costume During Halloween Party

Coco Austin did not disappoint with her costume for Heidi Klum‘s 20th annual Halloween party on Thursday. The reality star paid tribute to Madonna’s early ’90s Blonde Ambition era with a bright gold one piece that featured the singer’s signature cone-shaped bra and fishnet stockings. Austin completed the ensemble with a microphone headset and a high ponytail.

Coco Austin channels iconic Madonna look with hubby Ice-T at Heidi Klum’s 20th Halloween party https://t.co/ZDzD1vimVT pic.twitter.com/rHWbaNdg2d — Selena Gomez FanClub (@GomezbraSelena) November 1, 2019

Her husband, Ice-T, got into the spirit as well. He dressed as the terrifying killer from the 2016 horror film The Purge: Election Year. The rapper-turned-actor wore a chef’s apron covered in blood, a mask, and carried several butcher knives. He topped it off with two heads that were attached to a string, which he carried around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Neither of their costumes were able to top that of the party’s host, Klum. She shocked guests and fans with her outfit that featured tons of makeup and prosthetics to transform her into some kind of futuristic alien experiment gone wrong.

Klum’s brain, guts and various muscles were “exposed” with the incredible makeup work. She arrived at the party in a biohazard truck, and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her dressed as an astronaut.

“The inspiration is Tokio Hotel, which is the band of my husband. They believe in aliens,” Klum told PEOPLE at the party.

“Everyone does, no?,” Kaulitz chimed in.

“I was in space looking for a new planet for humans to live on, right? Cause we already discarded ours,” Kaulitz said, explaining the story behind their characters. “I was out there, touring the universe and so, I found her, I found this creature, and I was like, ‘Wow, she looks good’,” Kaulitz said. “I brought her home. So, hopefully, she has some useful information planned.”

Klum previously told PEOPLE how involved her then-mysterious costume was going to be.

“His is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him,” she said. “He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!’”

“I just love Halloween,” Klum told Extra earlier in October. “And I love to inspire people to be creative in their own costumes. And I don’t want to let them down. So that’s for you guys, everyone that loves Halloween as much as I do.”