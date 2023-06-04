Dolly Parton Stays 'Humble' After Earning Trio of World Records to Reach Milestone

Legendary country icon Dolly Parton has collected even more accolades. During a ceremony held in Nashville on Wednesday, Guinness World Records honored three of the 77-year-old's latest achievements. "I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title," she said Wednesday in a statement released by Guinness. "I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career." In accepting her latest recognition, the "Jolene" singer displayed her humility once again, which she has done in the past. In 2021, the Tennessean philanthropist famously declined the offer of a statue in her honor that was being proposed by her home state. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted her in 2022, but she declined to accept it (but later did).

According to Guinness World Records, Parton has now broken her own record for the longest period of no. 1 hits on the top country album chart (female) for a female artist. Her hit, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," spent 43 years and 156 days at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Parton's album now ranks third behind Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, moving her to the top of the chart above Reba McEntire and Shania Twain. The Grammy winner also broke the record for the most albums released by a female country singer. The "Nine to Five" singer was credited with 65 albums between her 1967 album Hello, Dolly to Run, Rose, Run in 2022.

For her third recognition, she has broken the record for the most top 10 entries on Billboard's U.S. top country albums chart (female). Parton's first entry into the top 10 was with Porter Wagoner on "Just Between You and Me" in 1968, when the song peaked at No. 8. Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection was Parton's 48th top 10 album on Billboard's country albums chart. "Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton's remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible," said Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric in an announcement. As a result of these additions, her world record count now stands at 10, including the following previous records via The Los Angeles Times: