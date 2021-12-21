Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 12 Best HGTV Items Every Fan Needs This Holiday Season

The holiday season is officially here, and it’s time to start checking off those items from your holiday shopping list. Whether you have a loved one obsessed with Fixer Upper or Home Town or even Good Bones, now is the perfect time to start thinking about gifts for the HGTV lover in your life, and PopCulture.com has plenty of ideas for a gift your favorite HGTV fan won’t want to return.

Given that HGTV is a network that primarily broadcasts reality programming related to home improvement and real estate, the network has inspired plenty of homegrown renovators and has sparked plenty of DIY home renovations. That means that renovations and home décor-themed gifts make for the perfect options for HGTV super fans. These can range from anything from a few basic tools that will make your favorite HGTV fan’s next renovation a breeze to envy-worthy accent pieces like throws and rugs that would earn even the biggest HGTV star’s approval. Of course, every HGTV fan needs some words from the HGTV stars themselves, and any of the many books and memoirs from the show’s casts members would make for the perfect gift under the tree or stocking stuffer.

Given the wide range of gifting options that can be catered towards HGTV fans, grabbing any of these items won’t be too difficult. Presents for HGTV lovers can be found at Walmart, Amazon, and other popular stores. Keep scrolling to see a few gift options for HGTV fans.

Discovery+ Subscription

From the Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead of Flip or Flop, discovery+ has all the HGTV stars you love on one, amazing streaming platform this season! In addition to a broad and welcoming catalog of all your HGTV favorites, discovery+ features more than 200 exclusive and original series across genres including nature, true crime, home, relationships, food and paranormal across Discovery’s networks, including Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, and natural history content from the BBC. Plans start as low as $4.99 a month.

ForestBarn Hanging Shelves

Curated by Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk herself, bring your room to life with this playful hanging plant accent perfect for creating dimension in your room and a relaxing atmosphere. Easily mounted on the wall, this is a feature often seen in so many of our favorite HGTV shows, including Good Bones with Starsiak Hawk who has these items in her home. Made of pine wood and ideal for succulents, hanging plants or even artificial plants, this will add a pop of boho-chic style to any room.

Drill and Tool Kit

All die-hard HGTV fans need one core thing at home: their very own tool kit. Thankfully, Amazon has the perfect kit that has just about everything the HGTV fan in your life will need to get a jumpstart on their next reno project. This Black+Decker drill and tool kit features 68 pieces, including a 20V Lithium cordless drill perfect for a variety of home projects, such as hanging pictures and assembling furniture, a claw hammer, screwdrivers, and other hand tools and accessories. The kit also comes with a compact and handy storage case, ensuring that your HGTV superfan never loses any of their tools. At $88.91, this kit is perfect for daily home projects and maintenance, offering the perfect setting for the beginnings of a DIY project.

Make Something Good Today: A Memoir

If you can’t get enough of Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, their 2018 memoir will do the trick! Offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of one of HGTV’s most beloved couples we’ve come to know and love for their easy humor, adoring relationship, and ability to utterly transform a place into something beautiful and personal, their memoir is the perfect Christmas gift this season. Complete with family photographs, Erin’s hand-painted sketches, and never-before-heard personal stories, this inspirational memoir reminds us all not to give up hope that great love stories are possible, big things can bloom in small towns, and there is always magic in the ordinary if you know where to look for it. Hardcover is available for $17.54 at Amazon.

Scuddles Garden Tool Set

Any HGTV fan knows that the renovations don’t just stop with the home. Once the final touches are complete on the inside, the transformations continue outside, meaning a gardening tool set is a must-have for any HGTV superfan hoping to renovate their property. This Scuddles Garden Tool Set comes with eight pieces – gloves, hand trowel, digging fork, shovel, spade, weeder, and transplanting tool – making it easier than ever to have perfect landscaping. It is available on Amazon for just $26.99.

Laurel, Mississippi T-shirt

Let the HGTV fan in your life show off their love of Home Town with this Laurel, Mississippi T-shirt. As any HGTV viewer knows, Laurel, Mississippi serves as the setting for, which follows Ben and Erin Napier as they restore and renovate properties and businesses around their hometown. This t-shirt makes for the perfect gift for Home Town fans. Available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes and available in multiple colors, this shirt costs just $16.99.

HGTV Magazine Subscription



Any die-hard HGTV fan needs an HGTV Magazine subscription. Available on Amazon for just $8 for a year-long subscription, this magazine subscription will take the renovations from the screen to print. The magazine “inspires readers to create a home they love” by helping them pick the perfect paint color, offering tips for tackling that next DIY project, providing tips from HGTV stars themselves.

Vintage Style Plaid Throw Blanket

Help the HGTv fan in your life add a touch of comfort and style to their home with this Super Soft Oversized Vintage Style Plaid Throw Blanket by Somerset Home. Available in multiple colors (pictured in Stone Plaid), this throw blanket is the perfect gift to keep warm throughout the cool winter months with 100% high-quality acrylic that’s woven to feel as soft as cashmere, while also offering an elegant touch to any room. The Super Soft Oversized Vintage Style Plaid Throw Blanket by Somerset Home is available starting at $26.99.

Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave

If the HGTV superfan you’re buying for is in need of some true inspiration, look no further than Homebody: A Guide to Creating Space You Never Want to Leave, which will make for a perfect present under the tree. Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines’ design book will see the HGTV personality herself walking you through how to create “a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there.” The book gives an in-depth look at how styles are implemented and how to blend the looks you’re drawn to. A #1 New York Times bestseller, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Space You Never Want to Leave is available for purchase for $21.

Traditional Area Rug

Every room needs a splash of color and energy, and HGTV fans can achieve just that by adding a sleek and functionalSAFAVIEH Madison Katina Traditional Area Rug. Available on Walmart.com for just $66.54, marked down from its initial $145.03 price tag, this area rug offers modern styling and brilliant colors, making it a perfect t piece for lavish contemporary and transitional home décor. Pictured in “Multicolor” and “rectangle,” the area rug is also available in Fuschia/Ivory, Silver/Ivory, and Orange/Ivory, among others, with price points varying slightly.

House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation

If you are looking for a simple, breakdown of all the things you need before hammering out your own DIY, HGTV’s Jasmine Roth’s book House Story is the perfect companion. Offering a rare glimpse behind the TV curtain with a nearly 300-page guide bursting with vibrant, gorgeous photos, Roth — best known for Hidden Potential and Help! I Wrecked My House — offers readers and home enthusiasts a beautifully organized collection eliminating the guesswork and stress of any home project. Our own PopCulture.com reports in a review of the book that “the hearty guide is an enjoyable read, lit up with Roth’s affable conversational style and accented most perfectly with interior-designed snapshots.” Through the breakdown of four common design types and their many style subsets, Roth provides readers and fans with tools to arm themselves for any renovation, including worksheets and thought-provoking questions to nail and customize every design aspect accurately. The book is $23.40 at Amazon!

Scott Living Luxe Metal Decorative Bowl

The Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are always on top of home decor and design when it comes to creating a cozy atmosphere, so naturally, the twins have their own home lifestyle line called Scott Living, available at Wayfair. One of the line’s top choices at Wayfair just so happens to be the Luxe Metal Decorative Bowl in black, marked down to $24.99. Versatile with a minimalistic look, this striking centerpiece is perfect for your kitchen or dining table and the perfect stocking stuffer for friends looking to style up their home. Handcrafted from iron for long-lasting beauty, even under rigorous use, this centerpiece is bound to be talked about this season!